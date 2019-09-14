Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Tahira Kashyap’s B’day Wish Consists Of A Peck On The Cheek & An Adorable Note

Tahira Kashyap has the most adorable birthday message for hubby Ayushmann Khurrana. Tahira took to Instagram to share a special message for Ayushmann on his birthday on Saturday.

Sharing a picture of the two of them, where she can be seen plating a peck on his cheek, Tahira wrote: “Happy bday to this lovely human @ayushmannk it’s so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has recently been honoured with his first-ever National Award. So, this birthday must be extremely special for the talented star.

On the work front, his latest flick “Dream Girl” has just hit the theatres. The actor, who just turned 35 has his kitty full with movies like Amar Kaushik’s “Bala”, Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo” where he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan and “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan“.

