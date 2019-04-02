Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: 28 Years & Still Holding The ‘Box Office’ Fort Like A True Warrior!

First of all, wishing a very happy birthday to the versatile performer, Ajay Devgn, on his 50th birthday. The actor who stays away from the media fuss, has justified the tag of a superstar on sheer work merit.

The dark-toned actor broken the stereotype of Bollywood by emerging as a superstar in a horde of ‘fair heroes’. Over the years, Devgn has managed to garner a massive following given his, especially in the mass centres of North, the actor has a greater fan base than superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the side, Ajay has won a national award for his critically acclaimed performances in Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, while on the other side he is also known for the out and out commercial roles like in Company, Once Upon A Time In mumbaai and Golmaal series.

Speaking about the box office records, the actor has 8 movies touching the 100 crore mark- Singham (100 crores), Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Golmaal 3 (107 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores) and Total Dhamaal (150.76 crores), and one 200 crore movie- Golmaal Again (205.72 crores).

With such a tremedous success in the number game, Ajay stands next to Akshay Kumar to deliver such a huge number of 100 crore grossers. Also, the actor holds a record of the highest Independence day opening with Singham Returns (32 crores).

Fresh from the success of comic caper, Total Dhamaal, Ajay is lined up with some exciting projects catering various genres to the ardent fans. With De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji and Luv Ranjan’s next slated to arrive, let’s hope the calm and composed star manages in keeping hooked the movie buffs.

