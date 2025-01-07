Actress Hansika Motwani is embroiled in a legal fiasco. Her sister-in-law and TV actress Muskan Nancy James has filed a complaint against her and her family of domestic violence. For the unversed, Muskan is married to Hansika’s brother Prashant Motwani. Apart from Hansika, Muskan named her husband Prashant and her mother-in-law Mona Motwani as the alleged main accused.

About The Case

According to a news report in News18, Muskan Nancy James filed an FIR against Hansika Motwani, Prashant Motwani and Mona Motwani in Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station. The report further mentions that James has pressed charges including Sections 498-A, 504, 323, 34 and 506. Muskan revealed that her mother-in-law interefered in her marriage which led to her relationship with her husband going downhill.

Muskan Nancy James Suffered A Medical Condition After Enduring Physical Abuse From Hansika Motwani’s Brother

The report furthermore revealed a shocking detail wherein Muskan Nancy James also suffered a medical condition after enduring alleged physical abuse from Hansika Motwani’s brother. The Maha actress’ sister-in-law revealed suffering from Bell Palsy wherein she had her face partially paralysed after suffering domestic abuse from her husband. Not only this but James also alleged that the Motwani clan demanded extravagant gifts and a huge sum of money from her. She also hinted that the Motwani family have taken part in property-related fraudulent activities.

Muskan Nancy James confirmed to Etimes that she has filed the police complaint against the Motwani family but refrained from commenting anything further since the case has been in subjudice. The Mata Ki Chowki actress said, “I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further.”

Muskan Nancy James reportedly tied the knot with Prashant Motwani in 2020. However, the estranged couple have been living separately since 2022. She shared some posts on her Instagram stories hinting at the current tumultuous phase in her life. While one post talks about a daughter being considered a Laxmi at home, the other post talks about being the heroine of one’s life instead of the victim. However, the Motwani family is still tight-lipped about the case.

Take A Look At Muskan Nancy James’ Posts

