Haathi Mere Saathi Star Rana Daggubati Opens Up On World Wildlife Day & Its Importance For Humans

Recently, South superstar Rana Daggubati revealed his weight loss of 30 kilos to get the right look for the upcoming film – Haathi Mere Saathi. An Eros International Production, the film is directed by Prabu Solomon and supports wildlife by beautifully exploring the relationship between a man and nature. The highly anticipated drama will star Rana Daggubati as the protagonist in all three titles along with Vishnu Vishal in ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu respectively. Meanwhile ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ in Hindi will feature Pulkit Samrat as the parallel lead. All three films also star Shreya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in interesting roles.

Scheduled to release on April 2, the film has been shot in two different countries, India and Thailand and it took 250 days for the makers to complete its shoot. Haathi Mere Saathi is a reflection to the environmental crisis across the world and Daggubati will be seen fighting for rainforests and wildlife against humans. As March 3rd marks World Wildlife Day, Rana opened up about the importance of wildlife and his love for nature. He shared, “The fact that the world needs a Wildlife Day is a proof that we need to be reminded once in a while to think about wildlife and that’s what needs to change. As a human race, we need to become more empathetic towards wildlife. If on this day we could make ourselves aware of the choices we make and the consequences we have on the wildlife due to these choices, then maybe it would be the first step towards a shift in the rest of the days.”

The actor believes that it’s by making conscious choices and opting for sustainable, eco-friendly materials; one can contribute to the endangered species. Further opening up about how his film Haathi Mere Saathi fights for the wildlife in the truest sense, Rana says, “Haathi Mere Saathi is a story of a forest man, who inherits a forest and a family of elephants – which he literally treats like his own family. And when that family is threatened, he will do anything to save them even putting his own life at risk. May be we can all learn from this man’s resolve to protect the natural order, because it is bigger than us and beyond our own individual needs and greed.”

Inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching the elephant corridors in Kaziranga, Assam, all three titles ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ in Hindi, ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu stars Rana Daggubati as the man who dedicates his life to the jungle with the objective of protecting the animals inhabiting it. Later, he becomes part of a conflict in order to protect the wild.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!