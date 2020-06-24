It’s family time for Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma. On Tuesday, the actor flew to his hometown of Hyderabad from Mumbai.

Taking to social media, he posted a picture of his airport look. He can be seen wearing a face shield and mask.

“Ghar wapsi. No more aatm-nirbhar,” Vijay Varma quipped.

He also uploaded a few videos, showing how empty Bombay Airport looks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bombay Airport is surreal.We are in a post apocalyptic world friends,” Vijay Varma captioned the video.

A lot of celebrities have visited their respective hometowns post lockdown. Actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Radhika Madan are currently spending time with their family in Delhi.Actor Aparshakti Khurana is in Chandigarh with his mom and dad.”

What do you think of the Gully Boy actor’s latest Instagram post? Let us know your thoughts on his aatm-nirbhar comment in the comments section below!

