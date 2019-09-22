With Gully Boy Becoming India’s Official Entry To Oscars 2020, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Have THIS To Say!

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy“, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Life of rapper Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine’s (Vivian Fernandes) served as an inspiration for the script of “Gully Boy“.

“#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani and cast, crew and hip hop crew,” Farhan Akhtar, one of the film’s producer, tweeted on Saturday.

The final nominations will be announced on January 13, and the Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020.

Reacting on the same, Alia Bhatt expressed her joy and said that Gully Boy is special to her. “Gully Boy as a film is really special to me. What’s even more special is that it has had such a long run – after releasing in February, it won at the Melbourne Film Festival, then it was also shown in Japan. Now, it’s been selected as India’s official entry for the Academy. So, hereon, I just hope, pray and wish that we make it to the nomination and then win. This is a first and it’s a big deal for us. As a team, we are very excited,” Alia quoted.

Ranveer Singh who essayed the character of Murad, too, is on cloud nine. He said, “Gully Boy’ echoed the voice of the streets, it will always be one of my most personal films. As always, I will keep striving towards making the flag of Hindi cinema fly high. I’m very happy that the passionate hard work that our cast and crew put into creating ‘Gully Boy’ is reaping rewards. I’m especially proud of and happy for Zoya (Akhtar) ! – ‘Gully Boy’ is her (tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we’re hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage.”

