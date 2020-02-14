Gully Boy: How Everything’s Turned ‘Rise & Shine’ For Siddhant Chaturvedi AKA MC Sher Within A Year!

Siddhant Chaturvedi soon became synonymous with the breakthrough talent that also emerged as an instant sensation. His character MC Sher from Gully Boy not only became a rage but also, continues to be a memorable portrayal that got him all the success.

In every movie, there is a character that stands out and in this one, it was Siddhant Chaturvedi’s MC Sher. His stellar debut has paved the way for big production houses lining up for him in 2020. Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and another that stays in his kitty. You name the top league of productions namely, Dharma Productions, Yash Raj Films and Siddhant has it adorned.

It will soon be a year now on 14th February that we first found Siddhant Chaturvedi with his debut. He was not just the surprise element for the audiences with his impactful delivery and finesse as he raps, but also the female demographics really had a new crush in Bollywood and that was HIM!

The year 2020 will have Siddhant Chaturvedi bring his A-game on where he was winning on all fronts last year and this year also will have the actor nail it with his versatility, many shades of being a ‘performer’ and other talents, which stay unleashed for the audiences’ yet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!