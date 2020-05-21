Gully Boy Fame Vijay Verma Shares His Fondness For Retro Style, Check Out

“Gully Boy” fame actor Vijay Verma says he is a sucker for nineties fashion.

Vijay treated his fans with a question-answer session on Instagram Stories and a fan asked him why the nineties fashion inspires him so much.

Vijay Verma replied: “I’m a sucker for all things retro — nineties fashion for their loose wide baggy fits and crazy prints.”

Another user asked him: “Are you bisexual?”

To which, he replied: “Quoting SRK… I’m try-sexual.”

Vijay Verma was recently seen in “Bamfaad” directed by Ranjan Chandel.

“Bamfaad” is a love story set in Allahabad.

In the Zee5 original film, Vijay plays the antagonist. The film marks the debut of veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal. It is presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Vijay Verma will be next seen in Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy”, which also stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

