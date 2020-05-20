Hilarious Memes On Mysterious Loud Sound In Bengaluru Goes Viral As Netizens Showcase Their Creative Yet Funny Sides Online Amid Lockdown
Hilarious Memes On Mysterious Loud Sound In Bengaluru Go Viral As Netizens Turn Creative Amid Lockdown

Residents from Bengaluru were in a state of shock this afternoon following a mysterious yet loud sound in the ‘tech city’. The incident which took place around 1:25 pm had many people wonder was an earthquake the reason behind it. The loud sound was heard from those residing in areas of Kempegowda International Airport off Devanahalli in the north to Kengeri and Electronic City in the south of Bangalore.

Amid lockdown, people had no option but to stay indoors following which many took to Twitter to enquire about the mysterious sound. However, officials in the disaster monitoring center clarify that there was no earthquake that hit Bengaluru.

But at the same time, many took to twitter to start a meme rage around the Bengaluru incident.

What’s more is that people also began tagging Hrithik Roshan on Twitter, alleging that he has called the famous alien Jaadu from Koi Mil Gaya. As hilarious as this may sound, several Bengaluru residents claim to have heard noises like never before and cited possibilities of a UFO passing the skies of the state.

Right from RCB fan bursting crackers to aliens invading Earth to rescue earthlings from COVID-19, below are some rib-tickling memes that are sure to bring a smile on your face.

While we found these the most hilarious memes do share better ones if you find some in our comments section below!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out