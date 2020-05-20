Hilarious Memes On Mysterious Loud Sound In Bengaluru Go Viral As Netizens Turn Creative Amid Lockdown

Residents from Bengaluru were in a state of shock this afternoon following a mysterious yet loud sound in the ‘tech city’. The incident which took place around 1:25 pm had many people wonder was an earthquake the reason behind it. The loud sound was heard from those residing in areas of Kempegowda International Airport off Devanahalli in the north to Kengeri and Electronic City in the south of Bangalore.

Amid lockdown, people had no option but to stay indoors following which many took to Twitter to enquire about the mysterious sound. However, officials in the disaster monitoring center clarify that there was no earthquake that hit Bengaluru.

But at the same time, many took to twitter to start a meme rage around the Bengaluru incident.

What’s more is that people also began tagging Hrithik Roshan on Twitter, alleging that he has called the famous alien Jaadu from Koi Mil Gaya. As hilarious as this may sound, several Bengaluru residents claim to have heard noises like never before and cited possibilities of a UFO passing the skies of the state.

Right from RCB fan bursting crackers to aliens invading Earth to rescue earthlings from COVID-19, below are some rib-tickling memes that are sure to bring a smile on your face.

Jaadu has came back to give us the Vaccine#bangalore pic.twitter.com/rGT9q4uYx7 — Snehil Singh (@Snehilsingh09) May 20, 2020

That sound you heard? Don't worry, it was just #2020 burping after eating up almost half of the year. #Bangalore — Silly Stree 🧞‍♀️ (@23khyati) May 20, 2020

Me after hearing that loud boom sound and then hearing jets flying by. #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/4bli609vEW — Logic Hunter! (@Logic_Baba) May 20, 2020

People coming out of houses due to that blast sound in Bangalore 😂 #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TJiyMyqGw7 — Meme_doctor (@Memedoctor11) May 20, 2020

After Hearing loud Boom sound Aliens to #Bangalore ppls : pic.twitter.com/RMdpsYrGPi — आत्मनिर्भर बनो बाबू भैया (@oye__memer) May 20, 2020

#Bangalore People coming out of their house after that blasting sound *le Coronavirus :- pic.twitter.com/v8yT1eGaOu — rahul (@rahul_baghat) May 20, 2020

People forgetting about the virus and coming out to see what happened #Bangalore 😂😂

Le corona virus – pic.twitter.com/2IewtQXXpT — Sudhanshu Waghmare (@SudhanshuWaghm3) May 20, 2020

People are coming out of home Corona to #Bangalore Ppl ~ pic.twitter.com/Qi7DPxTni7 — Idea of India (@SandipWangarwar) May 20, 2020

👽👽👽👽

Have the aliens come to धरती 🌏 .. save us from Corona and other disasters……👽👽👽👽😜😜😜😜 #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/z44DiNuDs4 — Swati Arya (@SwatiArishu33) May 20, 2020

Jadoo Made an entry to Bangalore with a fart💨 #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/PQVTHoa3ye — The Masked Athiest (@Daniel06968589) May 20, 2020

While we found these the most hilarious memes do share better ones if you find some in our comments section below!

