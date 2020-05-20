From Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan To Akshay Kumar’s Gold – Movies That Started Well But Couldn’t Sustain The Momentum

Back in 2008, Bollywood got its first 100 crore grosser with Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini. 12 years later we have close to 100 movies which have hit the century at the Box Office.

What was once an elite club is crowded now and 200, 300 crores club have taken its place. Let alone big stars, many relatively smaller ones have also got multiple 100 crores grossers and that’s a good thing for the industry.

But, there have been a lot of 100 crore grossing films in the last 10 years or so, which haven’t lived up to their expectations. You’ll ask how? Well, these films took very good to excellent openings at the Box Office but couldn’t sustain the momentum due to lack of appreciation from the audience or the limited appeal of the subject. Call it mediocre content or whatever, these films couldn’t live up to their hype after hitting homerun on the opening day. They ended up collecting 100 crores in their lifetime run but that was just because the films enjoyed terrific opening days. If that wasn’t the case, the lifetime numbers would’ve been far less.

So, here’s the list of 10 least liked Bollywood 100 crores grossers.

1) Thugs Of Hindostan

Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Opening Day: 50.75 crores

Total: 145.29 crores

Appreciation Value: 2.86x (Poor content, negative word-of-mouth)

2) Gold

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy

Opening Day: 25.25 crores

Total: 107.37 crores

Appreciation Value: 4.25x (Mediocre content, mixed word-of-mouth)

3) Singham Returns

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Opening Day: 32 crores

Total: 141 crores

Appreciation Value: 4.40x (Mediocre content, mixed word-of-mouth)

4) Agneepath

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra

Opening Day: 23 crores

Total: 123.05 crores

Appreciation Value: 5.35x (Decent content, ordinary word-of-mouth)

5) Tubelight

Star Cast: Salman Khan

Opening Day: 21.15 crores

Total 121.25 crores

Appreciation Value: 5.73x (Mediocre content, negativity on social media)

6) Race 3

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem

Opening Day: 29.17 crores

Total: 169 crores

Appreciation Value: 5.79x (Poor content, negative word-of-mouth)

7) Ek Villain

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor

Opening Day: 16.72 crores

Total: 105.5 crores

Appreciation Value: 6.30x (Decent content, limited appeal due to niche subject)

8) M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani

Opening Day: 21.30 crores

Total: 133.04 crores

Appreciation Value: 6.24x (Decent content, absence of full-fledged commercial treatment)

9) Jai Ho

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Tabu

Opening Day: 17.5 crores

Total: 111 crores

Appreciation Value: 6.34x (Mediocre content, mixed word-of-mouth)

10) Ra.One

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Opening Day: 18 crores

Total: 118 crores

Appreciation Value: 6.55x (Mediocre content, negative word-of-mouth)

Here’s how we have calculated Appreciation Value:

Appreciation Value= Lifetime Total/Opening Day

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!