From Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan To Akshay Kumar’s Gold – Movies That Started Well But Couldn’t Sustain The Momentum

Back in 2008, Bollywood got its first 100 crore grosser with Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini. 12 years later we have close to 100 movies which have hit the century at the Box Office.
What was once an elite club is crowded now and 200, 300 crores club have taken its place. Let alone big stars, many relatively smaller ones have also got multiple 100 crores grossers and that’s a good thing for the industry.
But, there have been a lot of 100 crore grossing films in the last 10 years or so, which haven’t lived up to their expectations. You’ll ask how? Well, these films took very good to excellent openings at the Box Office but couldn’t sustain the momentum due to lack of appreciation from the audience or the limited appeal of the subject. Call it mediocre content or whatever, these films couldn’t live up to their hype after hitting homerun on the opening day. They ended up collecting 100 crores in their lifetime run but that was just because the films enjoyed terrific opening days. If that wasn’t the case, the lifetime numbers would’ve been far less.
So, here’s the list of 10 least liked Bollywood 100 crores grossers.
1) Thugs Of Hindostan
Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Opening Day: 50.75 crores
Total: 145.29 crores
Appreciation Value: 2.86x (Poor content, negative word-of-mouth)
2) Gold
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy
Opening Day: 25.25 crores
Total: 107.37 crores
Appreciation Value: 4.25x (Mediocre content, mixed word-of-mouth)
3) Singham Returns
Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Opening Day: 32 crores
Total: 141 crores
Appreciation Value: 4.40x (Mediocre content, mixed word-of-mouth)
4) Agneepath
Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra
Opening Day: 23 crores
Total: 123.05 crores
Appreciation Value: 5.35x (Decent content, ordinary word-of-mouth)
5) Tubelight
Star Cast: Salman Khan
Opening Day: 21.15 crores
Total 121.25 crores
Appreciation Value: 5.73x (Mediocre content, negativity on social media)
6) Race 3
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem
Opening Day: 29.17 crores
Total: 169 crores
Appreciation Value: 5.79x (Poor content, negative word-of-mouth)
7) Ek Villain
Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor
Opening Day: 16.72 crores
Total: 105.5 crores
Appreciation Value: 6.30x (Decent content, limited appeal due to niche subject)
8) M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani
Opening Day: 21.30 crores
Total: 133.04 crores
Appreciation Value: 6.24x (Decent content, absence of full-fledged commercial treatment)
9) Jai Ho
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Tabu
Opening Day: 17.5 crores
Total: 111 crores
Appreciation Value: 6.34x (Mediocre content, mixed word-of-mouth)
10) Ra.One
Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Opening Day: 18 crores
Total: 118 crores
Appreciation Value: 6.55x (Mediocre content, negative word-of-mouth)
Here’s how we have calculated Appreciation Value:
Appreciation Value= Lifetime Total/Opening Day
