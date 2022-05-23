Two-time Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej’s jibe on ‘Brand India’ while criticising the immigration process at KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru stirred a controversy on Sunday.

Ricky had tweeted, “How are we expected to build ‘brand India’ if this is the welcome that everyone gets by the airports. The first impression of India for foreign travelers.”

Following the mixed response and criticism for his tweet posted at 3 am, Ricky Kej questioned on Twitter again later on Sunday that why not try and be among the best?

Ricky Kej stated “I see a lot of comments naming some other country immigration as being worse than Bengaluru. Our mindset needs to change. We are comfortable with ourselves if we are not the worst! Haha…We pat our backs if we manage to be second to worst. Why not try and be among the best?”

Earlier Ricky had taken the authorities to task in his series of tweets. “Pathetic state of immigration at the Bengaluru International Airport. Been in line for over an hour now. Currently well over 1,000 people are waiting, not all counters working, staff is clueless, inefficient at Bengaluru airport. Why have so many flights when there is no capacity?” Ricky questioned.

“Number of lines to enter Bengaluru, India at Bengaluru Airport, Air Suvidha check; immigration; check if immigration stamp is accurate (not joking this is another line); baggage screening- customs; collecting bags; customs may do additional screening,” Ricky Kej had listed out. He also suggested that “steps can be reduced.”

Reacting to his tweet, Uttam Solanki questioned, “You can’t put something on social media and bad mouth brand India. As a responsible citizen you could have walked up to Bangalore airport authorities or management and put up your case. Can’t generalise it for the whole India. Why not put up experience with Mumbai or Delhi airports?”

Free Speech K asked him if these are exempt in developed nations – immigration, baggage screening- customs, collecting bags, customs may do additional screening – just asking, he said.

Sudeendra Gokulnath, wrote “saar, something goes wrong. You will tweet for that also.

“Security and process lapse at BIAL.”

CVA Puppala said, “Get well soon. All countries immigration is more or less the same.”

