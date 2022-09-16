Veteran actor Govind Namdev is shooting for five projects back-to-back, which includes movies such as ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Gandhi Talks’, ‘Bombay Don’ and ‘Oh My God 2’ to name a few, juggling different characters.

Govind said: “I have been juggling between 5-6 different characters for last 6 months. Every 3 to 4 days I shoot for a different character of a completely different genre. And I’m really enjoying the invigorating transition from one character to another.”

“So this year’s last three months are going to be very exciting and fulfilling for me, as I am really looking forward to the most probable release of these diverse projects and hoping that my hard work will leave a lasting mark in the audiences’ heart through my performance…”, Govind Namdev said.