Goodbye: Heartwarming Poster Of Amitabh Bachchan & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Is Now Out With Release Date

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday treated his fans with a heartwarming first glimpse of his upcoming film ‘Goodbye’, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he dropped the poster. In the image, the cine icon can be seen flying a kite, while Rashmika stands behind him holding the kite thread and giving support to the global star.

Advertisement

The first poster from the film showcases Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in a beautiful father-daughter moment where they are seen celebrating life while flying a kite.

Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor‘s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

‘Goodbye’ is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Warned Karan Johar That Brahmastra Will Be A Box Office Failure Because Ayan Mukerji Was Wasting Time & Exceeding Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram