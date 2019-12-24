Good Newwz: CBFC Orders Makers To Mute References Related To Drugs, Film Gets A U/A Certificate

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz is right now in its releasing week and has a huge buzz and anticipation to its credit. The news today is that the film has acquired the U/A certificate with no visual cut and just one audio cut with the mention of drugs and below are all the details.

Confirming the news is a source who in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama said, “In the trailer, one can see Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan discussing their sex life with their doctor, played by Adil Hussain. All those references have been retained and also that of sperm, eggs, fertilization etc. There has been no visual cut as well. Only two minor censoring was done by the CBFC. One is a sequence where Akshay Kumar rolls a joint and gets high. It’s a long, funny sequence and a part of which can also be seen in the trailer, where Diljit Dosanjh talks about Kiara Advani’s fart. So all the references related to the drug consumed by Akshay have been muted by the CBFC.”

The film will now release with a runtime of 133 minutes and have minor changes introduced by the producers. Talking about the same, the source added, “The other minor change was that the producers had put the anti-smoking ticker on the bottom right side of the corner in English. The CBFC wanted it to be written in Hindi. The makers made these changes immediately and once that was done, the CBFC passed the film on December 17 with a U/A certificate.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolves around two couples with the same surname are trying to conceive babies through IVF. The goof-up begins when sperms are exchanged. The comedy of error is said to be a laugh riot and will release on December 27.

