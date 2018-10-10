Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital following recurrent episodes of pneumonia, may be discharged on Thursday afternoon, a family friend said.

Giving an update on the 95-year-old’s health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, told IANS: “Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor’s are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon.”

Dilip Kumar may be discharged on Thursday
Good News! Dilip Kumar May Be Discharged Tomorrow

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday.

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in Qila (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September due to pneumonia.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here