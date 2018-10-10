Good News! Dilip Kumar May Be Discharged Tomorrow

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital following recurrent episodes of pneumonia, may be discharged on Thursday afternoon, a family friend said.

Giving an update on the 95-year-old’s health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, told IANS: “Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor’s are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon.”

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday.

Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha’Allah. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2018

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in Qila (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September due to pneumonia.