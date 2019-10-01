Good Days Make Vicky Kaushal Revisit His Days Of Struggle!

Actor Vicky Kaushal has attained stardom overnight after the success of Raazi. And then with films like Manmarziyaan and Uri: The Surgical Strike there has been no looking back for the Masaan actor.

Vicky today is one of the most sought after actors of B-Town and has the audiences and critics drooling of his body of work. But the actor say’s these good times still remind him of his phase or struggle where he went knocking at every door for auditions.

Speaking to film critic Rajeev Masand at the Jagran Film Festival, Vicky revealed, “All the positivity and love that a successful actor gets from people is such a beautiful thing that it tends to pick your feet up a few inches above the ground. But then it’s your upbringing, the people you’re surrounded with bring you down. What also matters is that what kind of journey you had– how suddenly you have gotten it (success) and how much you have worked towards it. It’s been four years for me but the first year came after the six years of struggle. So whenever good happens, I don’t know why but it still reminds me of the doors that I used to knock for the auditions.”

The engineering student turned actor Vicky credits his success to his family and friends.

“By God’s grace my journey has been such that where I’ve climbed each step of the ladder so I know how it is over there. I want to treat every step as my first step. I feel staying with my family also helps. I’m very connected to my engineering friends who don’t see me as an actor. All they want to know from me is the gossip in the industry (laughs).”

On the professional front, Vicky is having the Uddham Singh biopic in the pipeline along with Dharma Productions Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship.

