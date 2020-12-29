The Goa Police Crime Branch on Monday claimed to have busted a drugs network and arrested three people, including an assistant film producer from Mumbai, and seized ecstasy drug from them.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Shobhit Saxena said that accused Valentine Pereira, 35, worked as an assistant film producer in Mumbai and MDMA valued at Rs 8.5 lakh was seized on Sunday. The drug was to be used for New Year celebrations in the coastal state.

Ayan Ali, 42, a businessman from Hyderabad, and another Mumbai resident Strome Fernandes, 27, were among those arrested by Goa Police.

As per Goa Police a Mercedes-Benz car registered in Telangana was also seized, in which the trio had driven to Goa. The trio was arrested at the International Centre near Panaji.

“Valentine has worked as an assistant producer for some movies… their interrogation is going on to see where they procured the MDMA from. We will work on this case further to look for more leads. They had come to Goa for New Year party,” Goa Police Official said.

