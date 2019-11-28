IFFI is one the few things which Goa is known for, Governor Satya Pal Malik said at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Thursday.

“I had never visited Goa. But the few things which Goa is known for, IFFI is one of them. It has always been organised successfully. It was done well this year too,” Malik said.

When asked which was his favourite film of all times, Malik said: “There is no one all-time favourite film. There are many. But the one film I like the most, which I have watched several times is ‘Teesri Kasam'”.

Starring Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman, the 1966 film set in rural India won the Filmfare best feature film award that year.

The nine-day IFFI is billed as one of Asia’s largest international film festivals, during which around 200 films from over 70 countries were screened between November 20 and November 28.

