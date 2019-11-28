Munna Badnaam Hua Video Song Teaser From Dabangg 3 OUT! ‘Munna’ Salman Khan & Sexy Warina Hussain Raise Curiosity

After treating the audience with the peppy and fun audio of ‘Munna Badnaam’ from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, the makers have now dropped the teaser of the video and the song is undoubtedly all set to become the song of the year as our beloved Chulbul Pandey turns into an Item Boy!

It’s always a delight to watch Salman Khan dance as he adds his own quirk to the song with unique hook steps, and with Munna Badnaam, he seems to have delivered another smashing performance. However, this one will be extra special with an epic dance-off between Chulbul Pandey and Prabhudheva. Which means Munna Badnaam will actually have not one, but two item boys, both of whom are quite the dancing sensations. Munna Badnaam has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and also features Warina Hussain.

Chulbul Pandey took to his social media and shared the teaser

https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1200004862177611776?s=19

The song will be launched in a grand event in Mumbai by Chulbul Pandey and Prabhudheva this week, and it will be quite a treat to watch them both groove onstage to the most awaited song of the year.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year. Apart from this Salman will also be seen in Radhe which is releasing on Eid next year.

