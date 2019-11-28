WHAT! Amitabh Bachchan Planning To Retire Anytime Now?

Amitabh Bachchan is currently headed towards Manali for shooting Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. But, instead of rejoicing, fans have got worried after reading a certain piece of news that Big B wrote recently on his personal blog.

Amitabh, who has been in the industry for over 50 years now, after making his big-screen debut with 1969 with the film, Saat Hindustani wrote on his blog that he feels its time he retires from acting! Speaking about his plans of retirement, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “thank you all those stopovers on the way here .. a ride of almost 12 hours by car on roads under repair and roads of great smoothness and finesse .. another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements..I must retire.. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message ..”

Amitabh Bachchan was clearly impressed by the small town and the hospitality of the people of the town. Emphasizing on the warmth he felt there, the Badla actor further wrote on his blog, “Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now .. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality .. we can never match their honesty and simplicity.”

Well, for those living under the rock, it was only recently that the megastar was advised a complete bed rest by the doctors owing to some serious health issues. The actor had even then Tweeted that his body is now giving him signs of slowing down.

Bachchan’s health blog had read, “Lying around, skipping time to go by in rapid form…and reminiscing the work front by the day after…when there shall be the chair and the computerji and the audience. But first the left overs of incidents from the times of ”Don” and the cracks and breaks now playing up and placing themselves in important avenues which restrict movement, at times of this it may be of interest to the body but not the mind… So one listens to the body and many shall there be who will applaud and commit to say ”did we not tell you this to slow down”… Slow down? That”s what you tell the vehicle or the train on road and track.”

