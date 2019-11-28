Badshah Feels His ‘Aankh Maare Remake’ From Simmba Is Better Than The Original

The debate over the remakes and the remixes of the songs has taken the centre stage in recent times. It triggered more when recently Dr. Zeus called out the makers of Bala for remaking his song Don’t Be Shy. It is now that Badshah, who remade the song revealed that he won’t remake songs anymore.

Badshah had at that time apologized Zeus for the goof up. Now in an interview with Bollywood Hungama when Badshah was asked about the controversy, he said, “We made a song called ‘Don’t Be Shy’ in Bala. And thank god I got this platform to clarify. Dr Zeus who is the original maker of ‘Don’t Be Shy’ was pissed. But I, as a musician would never touch a song. I was under the perception that everything (the rights) has been taken care of. Because this has happened to me. My song ‘Wakhra Swag’ was remade without my knowledge. I was hurt. But I know how things work; I know how the industry works. I don’t have the rights to the song. Whoever has the rights can do anything with the song. For corporate companies it is just a product, for us artist it’s a baby, it is our creation. So, I know why Dr Zeus was annoyed. But then I clarified that we had the official rights and that is why we remade it.”

Talking about the once he remade and that he has never done a lazy jo, the rapper-singer said, “My favourite remake would be ‘Aankh Maarey’. In my opinion, it is better than the original. But there are so many remakes, which I do not understand why they are being made. For me I am done with remakes. The quality of remakes has gone down.”

“Having said that I have done a remake and I have done it very tastefully. We took Mika Singh’s song and Mika himself sang the remix. I made ‘Humma’ (Ok Jaanu) as well which Rahman sir did not like at the beginning. But later when he met me 6-7 months later and said that now he likes the song and said he is sorry. And I was like sir you don’t need to say sorry; but there have been remakes I made, of which I had to be a part because of my relations,” he added.

Further, when he was asked if he would make remake he straight away said No. He revealed that he is still approached to remake songs but he will try to make the filmmakers understand and deny the offer.

