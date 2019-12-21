Gangubai Kathiawadi: Deepika Padukone To Join Alia Bhatt For The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film?

Deepika Padukone, post her break after marriage, is back with a bang and is surrounded by multiple projects already. If the report now is to be believed she might collaborate with her favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali again and this time to play a supporting part in none other than Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Deets inside.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiaadi has been in the headlines for various reasons since its inception. Recently we saw Deepika making a visit to the director’s office and the reason for it was unknown. While there were speculations that they might come together for another film, the reports today have that she is offered a pivotal part in the Alia starrer itself.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, a source said, “ Deepika has been offered to play a role in this film. It is a story of Gangubai which is played by Alia. But Deepika has been approached to do a small but important role in the film. However, things are yet to be finalised so it might take some time for the team to finalise the things and make it official.”

Gangubai is SLB’s ambitious project based on the book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film will dwell in the gangster culture back in the day in Mumbai and tell the story of a powerful lady. If this new is true, Deepika and Alia who share an amazing camaraderie of-screen will be seen sharing the same onscreen for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Padmaavat actress is right now promoting her next Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. She recently announced her next post-Chhapaak, which will be directed by Shakun Batra and will have Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday alongside her. She also has the Draupadi trilogy in her kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!