Ganesh Chathurthi 2019: From Salman Khan To Kartik Aaryan – B’Town Celebs Welcome Bappa!

The festival time in India has started and today, Indians welcome Lord Ganesha in their house. The festival of Ganpati is celebrated for one and a half day, 5 days, 7 days or 11 days. Every year, with a lot of love, joy and enthusiasm, people welcome Bappa and perform puja and celebrate until the visarjan.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities also welcome Ganpati Bappa in their house. With their family and friends, they rejoice and be happy as they bring home beautiful statues of Ganesha. A lot of celebrities like Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Vivek Oberoi and others took to their Instagram pages to extend their wishes about Bappa’s arrival.

While Salman Khan shared ‘I love Mumbai’ pic which has Bappa’s face on it, other celebs have posed with Ganesha statues.

Take a look at all the posts below:

During Ganpati festival, a lot of Bollywood celebrities also visit different pandals in Mumbai took seek blessings. One of the biggest pandals several celebrities religiously visit every year is Lalbaugcha Raja.

