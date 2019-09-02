Ganesh Chathurthi 2019: From Salman Khan To Kartik Aaryan – B’Town Celebs Welcome Bappa!

The festival time in India has started and today, Indians welcome Lord Ganesha in their house. The festival of Ganpati is celebrated for one and a half day, 5 days, 7 days or 11 days. Every year, with a lot of love, joy and enthusiasm, people welcome Bappa and perform puja and celebrate until the visarjan.
A lot of Bollywood celebrities also welcome Ganpati Bappa in their house. With their family and friends, they rejoice and be happy as they bring home beautiful statues of Ganesha. A lot of celebrities like Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Vivek Oberoi and others took to their Instagram pages to extend their wishes about Bappa’s arrival.
While Salman Khan shared ‘I love Mumbai’ pic which has Bappa’s face on it, other celebs have posed with Ganesha statues.
Take a look at all the posts below:
View this post on Instagram
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside…in the dialogue between you and your God… so don't lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home 🙏🏻 May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way. सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या शुभेच्छा. 😄 गणपती बाप्पा मोरया
View this post on Instagram
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about nature's life cycle and while it should be one of the most Eco friendly events in India, it has become something else all together. Clay Handmade Idols have been replaced with Plaster of Paris and Plastic. Natural brown colour of clay is replaced by toxic paints to make idols shiny and sparkly. Size plays a big role on asserting importance or power of the celebration. “Mine is bigger than yours syndrome!” And then there are those awful unnatural plastic/thermocole decorations! All this is immersed in our seas/rivers/ponds/lakes without caring about the consequences. The consequences are dangerous, a complete contamination of our waters, soil and food chain. Surely Ganpati Bappa would never want to be responsible for harming that what he was born from? This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable 💚🙏🏻 #BeatPlasticPollution #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic #GreenGanesha #EcoCelebrations #EarthFriendlyFestivals #GanpatiBappaMorya @earthlingfirst @greenmomsindia @moefccgoi @narendramodi @unenvironment @undpinindia @treeganesha @bigfmindia @bigfmrani
View this post on Instagram
My favourite time of the year! Welcoming Ganpati Bappa home! May Bappa shower his blessings on each one of us. Wish you all a very happy & eco friendly #GaneshChaturthi! Let’s all do our bit for protecting our environment. Go green and say no to plastic! Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏 Ganpati credits: @ecoexist_ Name: Radhika arora Wardrobe courtesy: @crosscolor Styled by: @vasundhara.joshi
During Ganpati festival, a lot of Bollywood celebrities also visit different pandals in Mumbai took seek blessings. One of the biggest pandals several celebrities religiously visit every year is Lalbaugcha Raja.
