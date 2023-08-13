Rajveer Deol’s recent social media post celebrating the success of “Gadar 2” took a nostalgic turn when he shared a heartwarming childhood picture of himself with his father. The image, capturing a cherished moment from their past, adds a personal touch to Rajveer’s congratulatory message.

The young actor shared a touching message accompanied by a photograph of the father-son duo, highlighting the deep admiration and respect he holds for his iconic father. He captioned “You’re the institution we look up to.”

“The honesty, passion, and dedication with which you work are reflected in the response #Gadar2 has been garnering. Once a Superstar, always a Superstar. It’s time to celebrate my superhero, my DAD,” wrote Rajveer Deol for his father Sunny Deol.

Rajveer Deol’s words not only celebrate the success of “Gadar 2” but also acknowledge Sunny Deol’s legacy as a true powerhouse in the entertainment industry. The reference to “You’re the institution we look up to” underscores the immense influence Sunny Deol has had on his son’s journey into the world of cinema.

As Rajveer Deol is all set to make his mark in the entertainment industry with his debut film Dono with Rajshri Productions the support and love of his father, Sunny Deol, undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in shaping his journey.

