FWICE & Other FIlm Associations Conclude A Meeting After Discussing No Rental Policy & Much More!

A couple of days ago, we saw the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, gave a green signal to resume the shoot of tv shows and films. Since then, FWICE (Federation Of Western India Cine Employees) is leaving no stone unturned to get it all right. They finalized the draft of guidelines to be followed amidst COVID- 19 and proposed it to the honorable CM.

Now, talking about the latest developments, FWICE had a meeting with major film associations to discuss several important points. The meeting was graced by PGI’s (The Producer Guild Of India) Apoorva Mehta and Madhu Bhojwani, FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit, BN Tiwari and Ashok Dubey, IMPPA’s (Indian Motion Pictures Producer’s Association) TP Aggarwal and other dignitaries of several associations.

FWICE and others hold a brainstorming session on points that to be put forth to government authorities. Some of the issues were- 1) post-production activities should immediately start in line with all the health, safety and security norms and guidelines issued by the Government. 2) A proper financial package to be worked out by the State Government to facilitate the entertainment industry.

Check out the other important points in the press release of FWICE below:

Meanwhile, today a meeting was held between Indian Film & TV Producers Council (TV & Web wing) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). It was decided to jointly make concerted efforts to resume the shooting in M & E Industry.

