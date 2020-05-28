From Dilip Kumar’s Ram Aur Shyam To Salman Khan’s Judwaa – Double Role Dhamaka: 10 Movies to Beat Your Lockdown Boredom

From Dilip Kumar’s Ram Aur Shyam to Salman Khan’s Judwaa, the saying of “Ek se bhale do” rose to prominence in Bollywood with the concept of actors/actresses taking on double roles in their films. It’s lockdown and we take you through films that delivered a double-role dhamaka.

1. Ram Aur Shyam – Dilip Kumar

This Tapi Chanakya directed drama is a story of two twin brothers named Ram and Shyam played by Dilip Kumar. Story of this 1967 film revolves around Ram escaping from his home when he learns that his abusive brother-in-law plans to kill him and his long-lost twin Shyam accidentally takes his place.

2. Angoor – Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma

In this one the makers go one step ahead by giving both Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma identical twins. Both the pairs lose each other after an incident and reunite years later creating confusion.

3. Aakhree Raasta – Amitabh Bachchan

This was a double role with a twist in which Amitabh Bachchan plays father and son. Big B’s David D’Costa gets falsely accused for his wife’s murder and is imprisoned. However, he soon gets out with revenge on his mind, but is chased by a police officer who turns out to be his son.

4. Seeta Aur Geeta – Hema Malini

Hema Malini plays Seeta and Geeta who get separated at birth. However, their lives go upside down when they swap places.

5. Appu Raja – Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan decided to go short raising everyone’s respect for him. The story revolves around a police officer who’s honest but gets stuck with bad guys. Years later, his son Appu decides to fulfill the revenge and gets his twin in danger for the same.

6. Chaalbaaz – Sridevi

Another twin-drama, another story of separated twins accidentally switching places. This Sridevi starrer swaps the places of two very contrasting twins resulting in unexpected situations.

7. Kishen Kanhaiya – Anil Kapoor

This Anil Kapoor starrer also follows the same format of reuniting twins. But this one has a twist of one being poor and other rich. They reunite years later to fight the evil.

8. Aankhen – Govinda, Kader Khan

This David Dhawan film gives a comical touch to the double-role angle. It has Govinda (Bunnu Saini and Gaurishankar), Kader Khan (Hasmukh Rai, Neelkanth Rai) and Raj Babbar (Chief Minister, Sarang) playing dual roles.

9. Tanu Weds Manu Returns – Kangana Ranaut

Things go south for Manu (R Madhavan) when he falls in love with his wife Tanu’s twin Kusum, both roles played by Kangana Ranaut. This confusion clarifies many important things for all three of them.

10. Judwaa – Salman Khan

Probably one of the most memorable double-role films of all time. It was so famous that David Dhawan decided to remake it with his son Varun Dhawan years later.

