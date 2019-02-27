Fukrey Actor Varun Sharma All Set To Make His Digital Debut With Bollywood Bazzinga

Fukrey star Varun Sharma will be making his digital debut with show “Bollywood Bazzinga“.

He will be seen hosting the show, which will stream on MX Player. The show can be described as a Bollywood quiz show.

“The show will test your Bollywood IQ. It’s snackable, fun and will keep you on your toes throughout,” Varun said in a statement. “The special guests (will) add a little more entertainment. You must watch to know what I’m talking about,” he said.

On the film front, Varun will be seen in a movie with Sonakshi Sinha and Annu Kapoor. Directed by debutant Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is a slice of life entertainer. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands with director-turned-producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for the yet untitled film.

