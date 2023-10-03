Bollywood actor Varun Sharma, who has created a memorable character Choocha with his performances in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise, said the film holds a special place in his heart and finds it incredible how he is still making audiences laugh.

Recently, Gaiety Galaxy, one of Mumbai’s most iconic single-screen cinemas, witnessed a spectacle that reaffirmed the enduring power of feel-good and the prowess of Varun, as he reprised his part as Choocha in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

Talking about it, Varun said: “I feel truly humbled to have received so much love from the audience.The love and acceptance of the masses are what drive me to give my best in every performance. ‘Fukrey’ holds a special place in my heart. It’s incredible how life has come full circle, and 10 years later, we’re still making audiences laugh and reminisce about the unforgettable journey of the Fukrey gang…”

As the actor went in, the atmosphere inside Gaiety Galaxy was nothing short of euphoric, and as the film began, the crowd’s excitement was palpable.

Varun Sharma’s portrayal of Choocha had already endeared him to audiences across India, but it was in these single-screen theaters that his popularity truly came to life. As Choocha graced the big screen, the Gaiety Galaxy audience erupted in cheers and whistles.

His quirky one-liners, infectious enthusiasm, and endearing innocence had the crowd in splits. Choocha, with his antics, one-sided romance with Bholi Punjaban, and his unshakable camaraderie with the Fukrey gang, had transcended from just a character to an icon.

Varun’s comic timing and ability to infuse heart into his performances had created a character that was now etched in the collective memory of Bollywood fans.

