Actress Sonakishi Sinha is all set to judge a digital fashion-influencer reality show named Myntra Fashion Superstar. While it is no secret that the Sona was a fashion designing student at a leading Mumbai institute, the Dabangg actress has recently said that her style is very casual and relatable to today’s youth!

Speaking about the same to Deccan Chronicle, Sona said, “I like to experiment with fashion. Because of my profession, I get to work with a lot of designers and stylists who keep that in check for me. My personal style is very casual, comfortable, and relatable. Even though the airport looks have become a rage lately, I will never get styled for it because it is essential for me to be comfortable while traveling. Young girls are fashionable and they tend to follow celebrities, and so I like to present a relatable style. I dress up when it is required; otherwise I like to keep it real.”

Well that definitely is true. The actress has often been spotted sporting the casual chick look with unbelievable easy. Here are five looks of the actor that we feel are just so us on a causal outing!

1. Whites all the way:

White is so definitely the color this season. And Sonakshi Sinha looked every bit regal in her white lucknowi. Styled by Mohit Rai the actress kept her accessories limited and let her outfit do all the talking.

2. Yellow Yellow Bright Fellow:

Sonakshi Sinha looked fresh as a breeze in this floral yellow 3 piece. A yellow crop top and skirt paired with the perfect match cape set by Anita Dogra. The actresses opted for strappy silver heels and ethnic silver jewelry.

3. Shades Of Grey:

Stepping out in a black crop top and grey dhoti pants Sona looked so relatable during her outing for an event. Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi Sinha sure knows to rock the chick look with only the bare minimal’s.

4. Classic Combo:

A white tee and blue denims never fail to impress. You can pull this look of Sonakshi and all you need is a white t shirt paired with basic blue denim and top it off with a cremish shredded shrug and you are good to go. Styled by Mohit Rai the Rowdy Rathod actress looked uber cool in the outfit.

5. Graphy-Tee

Who knew a simple white grapic tee with ‘Happy’ written on it could make you look so chick. Pair it with grey palazzo pants and you looked nothing less than the diva Sonakshi herself.

