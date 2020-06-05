From Uri: The Surgical Strike To Ram Gopal Varma’s Agyaat – Bollywood Films & Their Unique Promotions

The film is a piece of art, so obviously there’s an artistic approach in every aspect related to it. Be it making or the promotions, the makers try something out-of-the-box to catch viewers’ attention. So today we’ll be taking a look at some unique promotional strategies adopted by the makers. The list includes likes of Uri: The Surgical Strike, War, Agyaat and others.

Here are some films which followed a unique promotional gimmick:

Radio (2009)

This Himesh Reshammiya starrer was only in the news for its music quotient. Contrary to the content, the film grabbed eyeballs with its promotion. Across the highways and flyovers in Mumbai, the makers installed the hoardings with just Himesh’s picture and release date on it. It didn’t have a mention of the film’s name but a message was proclaimed that something is arriving in cinemas featuring Himesh. An overconfident move rather an eccentric as the makers tried selling the film on Himesh’s face value.

Agyaat (2009)

Ram Gopal Varma knows very well how to make news and no one can forget the chaos his film Agyaat created. The 2009 release was a horror film and its promotions too scared the hell out of the people. As a part of marketing, a dummy dead body was tied to film’s hoardings and that too on a highway. RGV even faced legal action due to such an act.

Kahaani (2012)

Vidya Balan’s Kahaani too adopted a unique style for promotion but it received a mixed response. The missing wall posters regarding Arnab Bagchi (film’s character) were pasted on the walls of Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

It was one hell of a creative idea! More than a marketing gimmick, it was a strategy against online piracy. The makers intentionally dropped the film’s copy on torrents. After downloading and playing the video, one saw Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam urging the viewers to watch the films in theatres.

War (2019)

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War too adopted an interesting idea for their promotional events. As we all know, the film right from its inception was promoted as Hrithik v. Tiger face-off, they used the same trick for promotions as well. Both the actors attended the events solely across the different cities as both were rivals in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!