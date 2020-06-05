#1YearOfBharat: Salman Khan May Not Have An Eid Release This Year But Fans Call For Celebration In Their Own Way!
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Disha Patani starrer Bharat hit the big screens on June 5, 2019, and thus marks its 1st anniversary. Salman Khan couldn’t have an Eid release this year but Bharat was his Eid film last year. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film proved to be a Plus affair and collected 209.36 crores at the Box Office. It was one of the few films which crossed 200 crores mark last year.

As Bharat completes 1 year today, the fans of star cast that includes Salman Khan, Katrina and Disha, are trending #1YearOfBharat on Twitter. It’s a celebration time for fans in this tough period and we are sure many of them are going to re-watch Bharat today. From calling it Salman Khan’s one of the most underrated performance to praising Katrina Kaif’s Kumud Raina character, people are discussing it all:

Have a look at some of the best tweets from the trend:

Bharat also had Sunil Grover playing an integral part in the film. He played Salman Khan’s best friend in the film and their bromance was loved by the audience.

Upon release, Bharat had taken a huge opening of 42.30 crores and crossed 150 crores mark in its first extended weekend itself.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai & Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali . Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi also starring Akshay Kumar in lead. Disha Patani was last seen in Malang and has several films lined up like Radhe, KTina and Ek Villain 2.

