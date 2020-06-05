1YearOfBharat: Salman Khan May Not Have An Eid Release This Year But Fans Call For Celebration In Their Own Way!

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Disha Patani starrer Bharat hit the big screens on June 5, 2019, and thus marks its 1st anniversary. Salman Khan couldn’t have an Eid release this year but Bharat was his Eid film last year. The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film proved to be a Plus affair and collected 209.36 crores at the Box Office. It was one of the few films which crossed 200 crores mark last year.

As Bharat completes 1 year today, the fans of star cast that includes Salman Khan, Katrina and Disha, are trending #1YearOfBharat on Twitter. It’s a celebration time for fans in this tough period and we are sure many of them are going to re-watch Bharat today. From calling it Salman Khan’s one of the most underrated performance to praising Katrina Kaif’s Kumud Raina character, people are discussing it all:

Have a look at some of the best tweets from the trend:

An extraordinary journey of a man and a nation together.From casting to performances everything was perfect in #Bharat but they messed up with 2nd half. Weak editing and slow 2nd half killed the potential of This beautiful film.First half was super entertaining. #1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/rQwlimTRcW — ✨MASS✨RADHE ✨ (@Yours_MASS) June 5, 2020

What #Bharat is for #SalmanKhan ?

Biggest Opening Day Ever!

14th 100 Crore Movie!

6th 200 Crore Movie

31st HIT Film of His Career

His 8th '300 Crore Worldwide' Movie#1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/jelyquKnuh — Kattar Salman Fan (@BadassSalmania) June 5, 2020

journey of a man & a nation together. A record Opener of a whopping 42.3 cr.#1YearOfBharat @BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/hiDI1bUQY2 — Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) June 5, 2020

The only good thing about this film was-#1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/4m5tFRty8s — Vandana (@Uaena_VIP) June 5, 2020

The film would have sure shot blockbuster if it had ended this point.

#1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/0fm1f1peSu — ҡ α ɳ ɦ α (@IbeingVolt) June 5, 2020

Har muskurate huye chehre ke peeche ek dard chhupa hota hai

Aur shayad wohi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai Celebrating #1YearOfBharat Journey of a man and a nation together.

Performance of @BeingSalmanKhan in this movie is 👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zu9tONkS6h — I K (@Being_Izhar_) June 5, 2020

She outshines herself as "Madam Sir". #Katrinakaif shines in the movie and this is surely one of her best performance. She has been delivering such strong roles back to back, this is just so amazing!!! #1YearOfBharat

1 YEAR OF KUMUD RAINA pic.twitter.com/vsFdT6KglK — MONISHA 🕊️ (@MojumdarMonisha) June 5, 2020

"Journey Of Man & A National Together" Salman Khan's outstanding performance in Bharat best after sultan. This Scene 🔥🔥🔥#1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/gaSUsOE28q — Devil Is Back ᴿᴬᴰᴴᴱ (@DevilVirpal) June 5, 2020

I saw a lot of fans complaining about this part of the film but I personally really enjoyed it. It was entertaining and Satish Kaushik's part was funny too. #1YearOfBharat pic.twitter.com/2OL1oi3jf0 — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) June 5, 2020

Bharat also had Sunil Grover playing an integral part in the film. He played Salman Khan’s best friend in the film and their bromance was loved by the audience.

Upon release, Bharat had taken a huge opening of 42.30 crores and crossed 150 crores mark in its first extended weekend itself.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai & Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali . Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi also starring Akshay Kumar in lead. Disha Patani was last seen in Malang and has several films lined up like Radhe, KTina and Ek Villain 2.

