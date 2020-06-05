Laal Rang Actress Pia Bajpiee Takes The ‘100 Books Challenge’ & The Results Have Been Satisfactory!

Actress Pia Bajpiee has taken to reading like a fish to water. She was never into books heavily in the past, but she challenged herself and is now is a voracious reader.

“100 books challenge is a life-changing thing that has happened to me. I was a non-reader completely. I wasn’t able to sit even for 5 minutes with the books. I was very attracted to people who read and I wanted to start reading. As all the intellectuals in our industry say that actors have to be well-read and that was my weakness, and I am the person if I say something then no matter what, I do that,” said the “Laal Rang” actress.

For Pia Bajpiee, the 100 books challenge was all about commitment.

“Gradually, I loved the process of reading and it became a habit. Once I started reading, books appeared automatically. I love reading biographies, self-help, fitness, Ayurveda, and Indian history. Now I love shopping for books. I had no idea books can be such an integral part of my life. I have done 51 books and 49 more to go,” Pia Bajpiee said.

“Books have changed me like anything. My perspective has changed completely. Of course, I was a little slow in the starting but now I am reading back to back. It has literally saved my life in this lockdown,” she added.

