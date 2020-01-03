When Arjun Kapoor debuted with Ishaqzaade back in 2012, almost everyone in the Bollywood community knew that he is no ordinary.

Don’t blame us for blatantly going gaga over this young man! His chiseled jawline, gentlemanly demeanor, impeccable style statement and boyish charm can make anyoneswoon over him (No wonder! Malaika Arora had to lose her heart to him!)

Besides being a typical Bollywood hero, Arjun Kapoor happens to be a trendsetter just like his cousin Sonam Kapoor. In his own words, he likes to keep his personal style statement simple, straight, casual and comfortable. The way he has been reinventing himself in terms of style is something only a true lover of art and fashion can do. Here’s how:

Blending simplicity and oomph together—The Half Girlfriend look!

Now, the actor has been trolled several times digitally for playing the typical ruined lover boy in his many movies (or maybe playing the Chetan Bhagat characters) but we simply can’t deny that he pulled all those roles so well. Remember his Half Girlfriend look, where he sported simple shirts with a T beneath—keeping things simple yet perfect. Emanating major gruff-lumberjack vibes with his plaid shirts, he showed that style can be kept intact with simplicity. Trust us, some girls are major suckers for simplicity. And all those boys reading this blog (maybe secretly!) must pull off this casual look with a statement watch. Since buying watches online is so damn easy these days, this one is an economical yet impactful look to carry.

Everybody in the B-town knows that Arjun has an out-of-the-box sense of humor and carries a nonchalant attitude that makes him friends with almost everyone within the industry (two traits women absolutely find sexy!). And guess what! This attitude of Arjun Kapoor is most evident in his airport look. It is amazing how he made a yet another quirky style statement with those bouncy camouflage sneakers that gathered all the damn attention (aren’t they giving commando vibes!).

As mentioned by Barney Stinson (How I Met Your Mother), there are just a few men who know how to ‘suit-it-up’ and Arjun Kapoor is definitely one of them. In all honesty, this gentleman knows how to kill you with his gentleman looks. His bold preferences for darker shades of red and maroon and penchant for detailed designing are an evidence of the fact that he knows how to take his fashion game one notch-up. Also, Arjun knows how to pick the best statement wristwatch to pair his suits with.

If you will notice him closely, you will realize that he never picks just another watch for men. Nowadays, he is sporting the exquisite and newly launched American Documents from Timex that just adds oodles to his charm. According to him, it gives an edge to his personality and comes packed in a beautiful cheery wood case. It has become a favourite amongst his collection of watches and he calls it a limited edition premium watch that’s in synergy with his sense of style. Have a look!

The cardigan straight off—Always layering it up!

There is one thing that you would have found common in all of the Arjun Kapoor’s style avatars—he knows how to keep the different layers intact. The young actor is specifically famous for his flab to fit journey. Usually covering up a simple plain T with a cardigan, jacket or even a stole, Arjun Kapoor knows how to sport layers with panache.

That oh-so-sexy, casual and effortless airport look!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!