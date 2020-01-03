Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Ranveer Singh: “People With Rich Parents Who Have Access To Connections Don’t Qualify As Outsiders”

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known to speak her heart out when it comes to nepotism in the film industry. The most recent to fall in her radar is none other than Ranveer Singh himself. She called out Ranveer for portraying himself as the outsider after a user shared a picture of him attending a birthday party with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Rangoli has been raising her voice against nepotism for the longest time now. Recently a Twitter user shared a old picture that has Sonam, Ranbir and Ranveer attending a birthday party together. The user was making a comment on the recent controversy when Siddhant Chaturvedi replied to Ananya Panday’s explanation on being a star kid.

The user wrote, “Look at this Outsider actor Ranveer Singh and his real struggle. Poor guy was attending parties in childhood with dharavi slum kids Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam kapoor. Such a Pity. MC Shera @SiddhantChturvD wud emphatise with

him #AnanyaPanday would probably cry.

#nepotism.”

This landed on Rangoli’s feed who retweeting the same wrote, “People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly. Because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion, let’s empower the underprivileged.”

People with rich parents who have access to connections and opportunities don’t qualify as outsiders, people coming from small villages who can’t speak English and studied in small schools, have no money to buy fancy clothes and treated badly…(contd) https://t.co/PFGPJBCCH6 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 3, 2020

(Contd)… because of these three factors even though they have huge talent and competence are the ones who need special attention and our compassion , let’s empower the underprivileged 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 3, 2020

For the unversed, Ranveer and Sonam are cousins. Sonam’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer’s paternal grandfather are siblings. We wonder what Ranveer has to say about this.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!