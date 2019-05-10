Hello Koimoi’ers, What’s life even without gossip? We’re not a stop along the way. We are a DESTINATION. Well, this new segment will wrap up the Bollywood updates that took place this week starting Monday till today. From Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala blunder to Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi – a lot happened this week.

Here are the top highlights of the week.

Priyanka Chopra’s iconic Met Gala

The theme for this years MET Gala was ‘CAMP: Notes On Fashion’. Priyanka and Nick can be seen at their TOP game.

Priyanka was dressed in avant-garde Dior Gown, Chopard pendants and a melodramatic crown, Nick, on the other hand, is dressed in a white suit by Dior and Christain Louboutin shoes. Priyanka’s look appeared to be inspired by Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland. She wore a silver gown with her hair in voluminous back-combed waves, just like Red Queen. Her eyes had white eyeliner and berry-lip eyes shadows and lips.

2. Akshay Kumar starts shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Next, Sooryavanshi:

The duo of Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty was long overdue and, finally, we are getting to see them together on a big screen in Sooryavanshi. The buzz has already started been building since Akshay’s cameo in Simmba. Since then, there’s been talking about the film, the plot and a lot about it.

There also have been talks of clashing the movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, but it’s Bollywood and anything can happen at any moment. Time will tell if we will get stuck in between choosing one from both or better sense will prevail. But as of now, we have good news or should we say, a good still.

3. Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra Calls off The Wedding:

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra was supposed to get married to his beau Ishita Kumar by the end of April 2019 but for some unknown reason, the wedding was called off. Priyanka Chopra’s mother recently revealed the reason behind it.

Talking to an entertainment website, Madhu said, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.”

Madhu Chopra earlier in an interview with a news portal said, “They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off.” And before this, in an interview with Bombay Times Madhu said that we have to postpone the wedding because Ishita has to undergo urgent surgery. She had said, “We are disappointed but what can you do when a person is unwell? We wish Ishita a speedy recovery.”

4. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan’s announcement video is out:

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in for a gay love story “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” — the second part of 2017 film “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan“.

Calling it as an “out and out the entertaining film”, Ayushmann says it will handle the subject of homosexuality sensitively.

After the success of Aanand L. Rai’s “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan“, which addressed the subject of erectile dysfunction with humour, the second installment of the franchise will delve upon the issue of homosexuality. It will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

“It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L. Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

“It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema,” he added.

5. India’s Most Wanted teaser starring Arjun Kapoor is out:

The 1 minute 31 seconds teaser gives a short brief to the background story of how between 2007-2013, 52 blasts have taken place in various cities. Arjun with his troop of 4 people takes on a mission to get a hold of these people involved in these wrongdoings. The teaser is indeed intriguing, now let’s see how successful this Kapoor tale turns out to be!

6. Rakhi Sawant amid controversies again for holding a Pakistani Flag:

Time and again Rakhi Sawant makes an appearance in the news and how! Currently, she’s shooting for her movie Dhara-370 in the Valley Of Gods, Kullu-Manali. Rakhi has recently posted a picture on Instagram in which she is seen holding the flag of Pakistan and wrote “I love my India but it’s my character in the film Dhara 370”

Yet again she’s getting trolled by people and calling her anti-nationalists for playing this character and her tipsy dance moves. Manoj Joshi, who is also the part of the movie, is already shooting in Manali and Rakhi has a guest appearance in the movie.

7. Karan Oberoi booked for Rape & Extortion In Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station:

Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi was arrested by Mumbai Police for the alleged rape and blackmail of a woman in 2017, official sources said here.

A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police late on Sunday and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped against him.

He was produced before a magistrate’s court which has remanded him to police custody till May 9, the sources said. According to a report published in Navbharat Times, Karan started sobbing in the court during the hearing as he was presenting his side of the story.

As per the First Information Report lodged by the victim, the accused raped her on the promise of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public.

The 34-year old victim, who is also an astrologer, said she had met the accused through a dating app in 2016.

8. Hrithik Roshan pushes the date for his next film, Super 30:

Hrithik Roshan has just postponed the release date of his much-awaited upcoming film Super 30 to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya. The Bollywood star took to Twitter and posted his statement in which he said that he has requested producers to shift the release date because he wants to save himself from personal trauma and toxic mental violence.

In order to calm the situation in the most dignified way possible, Hrithik Roshan has shifted the date of his movie, in spite of it being ready to release, to another date to save himself from the trauma that the whole issue entails.

It so happened that producer Ekta Kapoor postponed the release of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao recently. The film which was slated to release on June 21 will now hit the cinemas on July 26 which was also the release date of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

9. James Cameron congratulates the team of Avengers: Endgame:

Avengers: Endgame is enjoying a scintillating ride at the worldwide box office and has already surpassed some major money spinners across the globe. In a course of theatrical run, the movie became the fifth in history to cross the $2 billion mark and the fastest to do so. On its way of chasing down James Cameron’s Avatar‘s lifetime business, the movie has surpassed director’s blockbuster Titanic. Now, showing the true spirit, Cameron congratulated the Endgame and team in a really special way.

Till now, Avengers: Endgame has collected $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office, thus surpassing Titanic’s total of $2.1 billion. The movie is aiming the lifetime collection of $2.78 billion, amassed by Avatar.

Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the “Avengers” franchise broke all records globally by raking in $1.2 billion in its first weekend, actor Chris Hemsworth who stars as Thor in the film, thanked fans across the world for making it a success

10. Student Of The Year 2, The most awaited debut of the year is here:

Karan Johar’s SOTY released back in 2012 and gave a strong launch pad to Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was about competing with each other to win the prestigious “Student Of The Year” title. Now 7 years later, a sequel to the film is all set to release and it launches two newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

There’s competition, action, dance, romance, emotions and of course GLAMOUR and if you liked the first part, the trailer promises an even better sequel for you. Tiger Shroff is in his element and promises a treat for his fans who can expect breathtaking dance and some excellent action sequences. Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria promise a lovely debut. Both of them look extremely beautiful and good screen presence.

