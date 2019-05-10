Not Sara Ali Khan, But Sushant Singh Rajput Is Dating THIS Bollywood Beauty?

Sushant Singh Rajput has proved his mettle by performing varied roles in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath and critically acclaimed Sonchiriya. While the actor’s box office game has stayed quiet for some time now, his personal life has always attracted the media buzz. Now, amidst the link up rumours with actress Sara Ali Khan, there’s one exciting news about Sushant’s dating life.

According to the exclusive report in Pinkvilla, the Kai Po Che actor is dating Rhea Chakraborty and not Sara Ali Khan. “Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other”, the source close to the actor adds.

Talking about the closeness that grew between Sara and Sushant, the source added, “they did get really close during the promotions of the movie and had been together for a while. But that wasn’t a relationship that would have lasted too long. They eventually parted ways amicably”.

“Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other ‘good friends’ but reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town and chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level”, reports the portal.

