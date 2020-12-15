Whenever life feels like hell, tune in to music and unplugged yourself from the world! Yes, such is the importance of music in our life. Be it any happy moment or something gloomy has happened to you, songs have always been there for our rescue. So, in our today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at some underrated but beautiful songs, which deserves your attention. The list includes the cult voice of Lucky Ali with Bekarar, and that’s enough said.

Without wasting much time, let’s have a quick look at the songs:

Maya

This one is a rare creation coming out of the house of The Dewarists. Maya is beautifully contributed by the vocals of Indian Ocean band members, primarily of Rahul Ram. Further, Mohit Chauhan‘s soothing voice comes as a sweet surprise. It’s not for any mood in particular but has a power of calming your nerves. Special mention to Sushmit Sen’s intriguing guitar work.

Bekarar

This one is from Bollywood film, Paathshaala starring Shahid Kapoor. Sung by none other than Lucky Ali, the song is a pleasing experience to ears. Highly underrated and it wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say, it’s one of Ali‘s best. It’s composed by Hanif Sheikh.

Phir Wahi

Compared to Jagga Jasoos’ other songs like Galti Se Mistake and Ullu Ka Pattha, Phir Wahi garnered less fame. As usual, Arijit Singh voice takes the song to another level which blends really well with Pritam’s music. It has that unusual sad feel to it and makes you miss your special one.

Madno

This one is from 2010’s film Lamhaa which features Kunal Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Sanjay Dutt. Around the time of the film’s release, Madno didn’t get much attention, but over the years, it has only seen a rise in its listeners. It is sung by Kshitij Tarey and Chinmayi Sripada. It’s amongst Mithoon’s best compositions ever.

Meer-E-Kaarwan

This one is from Farhan Akhtar led 2017 film, Lucknow Central. Probably, this is the only thing about the film which made a noise, but still an underrated gem. Apart from fresh vocals of Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan, the song has a magical touch of slowly growing fusion music. It’s composed by Rochak Kohli.

