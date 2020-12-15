Yesterday marked six months of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Unfortunately, contrary to expectations, there’s nothing official coming out from CBI’s investigation. On the other hand, NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) continuing its proceedings. Now, as per the latest development, gadgets of actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and others have been sent to Gujarat forensic.

For the unversed, apart from CBI’s probe over Sushant’s death, NCB too had been probing any drug angle involved in the case. Earlier, names of Sara, Deepika, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Rampal and others made a noise in Bollywood’s drug angle. They were even questioned by NCB.

Now, as per the latest report by Mumbai Mirror, NCB has taken a step further in Bollywood drugs case. Yes, around 85 gadgets of actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and others have been sent to Gujarat. The data from the gadgets will be recovered at The Directorate of Forensic Sciences situated in Gandhinagar.

Reportedly, the gadgets list comprises of laptops, mobile phones and much more. Also, it’s learnt that the extraction of data from 30 mobile phones have been done and it’s already sent to NCB. The entire procedure of data extraction is expected to be completed very soon.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman on Sunday called for a digital protest demanding closure into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, six months after his death.

Suman feels the case needs a closure now as it has been six months since Sushant’s demise and yet the case has not concluded. “Tomorrow it would be exactly six months since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are all of us still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow let’s each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest,” Suman tweeted on Sunday.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

