From Bharat To Badla – Bollywood Witnesses A Trend With Successful Foreign Adaptations

Recently, the film industry has witnessed a whirlwind of change in the pattern of films, as content triumphs over everything in the past year. Interestingly, the successes have witnessed an underlying trend of international hits being remade into Bollywood as AndhaDhun, Bharat and Badla set the box office on fire and the upcoming Bharat promises a victory at the box office.

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has emerged as one of the best thrillers of Bollywood. The path-breaking content film exploded a bomb at the box office, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised with the hailing of content. Emerging as an underdog, AndhaDhun banked upon rave reviews and word of mouth to set the cash registers ringing.

AndhaDhun is partly inspired by a French short film ‘The Piano Turner’, director Sriram Raghavan acquired the rights of the film and moulded the same into the astonishing AndhaDhun that has created a lasting impact on the audience.

While the audience was still gushing over the last year’s masterpiece AndhaDhun, Badla hit the audience with its gripping story. Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment’s Badla directed by Sujoy Ghosh left the audience at the edge of their seats with the intriguing twists and turned that bound the enthralling narrative of the film.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, Badla required the rights of the Spanish Thriller ‘The Invisible Guest’ to adapt the story for the Indian audience.

While AndhaDhun and Badla have marked their success with the phenomenal reviews and huge box office numbers, the audience is now looking forward to Bharat, which is based on the Korean film ‘An Ode To My Father’.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the collaborations of the director with the actors have fruited successes in the past and the trailer of the next has captivated the audience already. Promising to create a splash at the box office, Bharat has interested the audience with intriguing content.

Narrating stories that strike a chord with the audience, Bollywood has taken leaves from the international markets offering pieces of excellence, continuing the trend, the film industry is eyeing at strong content in the upcoming films like Bharat as well.

