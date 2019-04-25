Truth Behind Salman Khan Bike Row: “Khan’s Bodyguards Returned The Phone To The Man”

If you know Salman Khan then you wouldn’t be unaware of the fact – how much he loves to cycle around the city! On Wednesday evening, Salman Khan was supposed to be present at Yash Raj Studios in the evening to shoot a few promotional videos for his upcoming mega-budget period drama, Bharat.

The superstar is known to be someone who loves taking the road on his e-cycle and was seen riding his way to the studio.

Keeping the security parameters in view, the star is always accompanied by his fleet of cars and bodyguards. If the reports are to be believed, a journalist named Ashok Shyamlal Pandey claimed that once they spotted Salman on their way, he started clicking his videos after taking permission from the actor’s bodyguard. Apparently, the clicking away did not go down well with the actor and there was a major argument that followed between the two parties. He also alleged that Salman Khan’s bodyguards misbehaved with him and his fellow cameraman and that the superstar snatched away his phone.

Also taking into account what an onlooker witnessed, who was present while this entire incident was happening. An onlooker revealed, “Salman was cycling on the roads when all of a sudden, these two guys came and started driving right next to him. After that, they constantly kept on clicking videos of the actor. Salman gestured and asked them not to do that. In fact, his bodyguards and team members who were following him behind came ahead and requested the guys to stop shooting immediately. One of the guys got down from the car and pretended like they had to take something out of the car boot. After that, they again continued moving and clicking videos. When Salman saw this, he again warned them but they didn’t pay heed to him. This was also causing a traffic jam, and then, Salman came and took away his phone. But after cycling a little ahead, he gave it to his bodyguards who returned the phone to the man.”

