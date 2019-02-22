From Anupam Kher To Sonam Kapoor; B-Town Mourns The Demise Of Raj Kumar Barjatya

Raj Kumar Barjatya who produced popular films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United under the Rajshri Productions banner, died at a hospital, here on Thursday. He was cremated at a crematorium in Worli.

After the news of his death broke on social media, Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonam K. Ahuja mourned the death of the “kindest, sweetest and most generous soul”.

Raj Kumar is survived by wife Sudha and son Sooraj.

Nadiya Ke Paar actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan-Dasani, visited the Barjatya residence to console the filmmaker’s son and his family.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt with wife Soni Razdan and actors, Swara Bhaskar, Satish Kaushik and Mohnish Bahl attended the funeral.

Rajshri Productions Pvt Ltd was established by Raj Kumar’s father Tarachand Barjatya in 1947. The film production and distribution company has also produced titles like Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Raj Kumar’s son Sooraj, who is in his 50s, resurrected the banner when it was on the verge of closing by directing Maine Pyar Kiya, a blockbuster.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! actress Madhuri Dixit Nene said he was a warm soul.

Describing him as a person she would always look up to, Madhuri tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you will find the strength to grieve this loss.”

Actor Anupam Kher who has given memorable performances in multiple films of the banner tweeted: “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Had known him since my first film ‘Saaransh‘. Most humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him.”

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress Sonam K. Ahuja said: “I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Raj Kumar Barjatya’s passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones.”

Sonam’s co-star in the film, Swara Bhasker, remembered the senior Barjatya as “the kindest, sweetest, most generous soul and most wonderful people.”

“I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to the Rajshri family a loss for us all,” Swara said.

