From Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi To Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1 – Bollywood Biggies You Need Look-Out For Post Lockdown

We are heading into Lockdown 4 which is likely to bring in ease in some restrictions. One thing that movie lovers are hoping for is the decision when we can go out and watch the films of our favourite B-Town actors. Be it the sizzling chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the iconic Coolie No 1 or India’s historic cricket victory in Kabir Khan’s 83 or the latest edition to the cop universe films with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi – audiences have a superb line-up waiting to release.

Here’s an in-depth look at the big-ticket films waiting to entertain audiences:

1. Coolie no 1

Coolie No. 1 clearly stands out as one of the most awaited films of 2020. A comedy caper directed by David Dhawan and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, this Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer is a remake of the 1995 classic. Every look of the film has had audiences wanting more. Given the past successes of the director-producer duo of David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani, this film has trade pundits predicting a ‘blockbuster’ at the box office.

2. 83

‘Bajaragi Bhaijaan‘ director Kabir Khan’s next is the retelling of the Indian cricket team’s glorious victory in the 1983 World Cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and a huge ensemble of actors as the victorious team members. The film which was originally slated for an April 2020 release is waiting for a post lockdown release and given the love that cricket enjoys in the country is likely to be a winner at the box office.

3. Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ will be the latest addition to the director’s ‘cop universe’ films. The film is supposed to be a crossover between Singham, Simba and Sooryavanshi – three of Shetty’s earlier films. With Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the same frame, this film is clearly one of the most exciting action thrillers to come out of Bollywood with many likening it to Hollywood sequels.

4. Laal Singh Chadha

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an adaptation of the American classic ‘Forrest Gump’. Aamir Khan known for his near-perfect performances has already created huge expectations with his ‘look’ for the film. In typical Aamir style, he has also his look for the film the display picture of his social media profiles. The film Is directed by Advait Chawhan who previously made ‘Secret Superstar’ which was one of the most successful Indian films In China. The film is being produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

5. Brahmastra

Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, also known as Brahmāstra, is an upcoming fantasy film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The film is said to be one of the most ambitious projects in Bollywood. The film has already undergone multiple delays, which has multiplied audience curiosity about the film. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced By Karan Johar.

