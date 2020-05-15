Gunday Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra’s 2014 Action Thriller

Gunday Box Office: Released in 2014, the Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer arrived with high expectations at the ticket window. The film also had Irrfan Khan in a key role. The music played a big role in attracting audiences to theatres.

Gunday enjoyed a Valentine Day release and it opened with a good number of 16.12 crores. On the critical front, the film received mixed reactions but it sustained well during the opening weekend, thanks to the pre-release buzz. At the end of its first weekend, the film collected 43.93 crores. It ended its first week at 63.08 crores. It ended its journey at 76.55 crores and was a Plus affair.

Take a look at Gunday’s daily breakdown:

Day 1- 16.12 crores

Day 2- 12.63 crores

Day 3- 15.18 crores

First weekend- 43.93 crores

Day 4- 5.85 crores

Day 5- 5.15 crores

Day 6- 4.53 crores

Day 7- 3.62 crores

First week- 63.08 crores

Day 8- 2.03 crores

Day 9- 2.61 crores

Day 10- 3.51 crores

Day 11- 1.27 crores

Day 12- 1.14 crores

Day 13- 1.03 crores

Day 14- 1.45 crores

Second week- 13.04 crores (76.12 crores)

Rest of the days- 0.43 crore (76.55 crores)

Lifetime- 76.55 crores

