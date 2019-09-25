From Ajay Devgn To Anushka Sharma; Celebs Congratulate Amitabh Bachchan For His Dadasaheb Phalke Award Win

It was just yesterday when Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced that the legendary actor – Amitabh Bachchan – has been selected unanimously for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The news spread like wildfire and congratulatory wishes for AB poured in no time.

Amitabh Bachchan’s children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were amongst the first ones to wish their daddy on this achievement. Shweta Bachchan did a little wordplay with her caption as she posted a throwback picture of Big B to congratulate him. She wrote, “Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke)? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa.”

Soon many other Bollywood stars wished the veteran actor on social media. Ajay Devgn wrote, “Congratulations @SrBachchan ji on being bestowed the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It’s another feather in your long list of well-deserved accolades. Honoured to have worked with you in some amazing films.” While Vivek Anand Oberoi wrote, “Big congratulations to the iconic Big B for winning the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward!! It’s such a huge honour to be your fan @SrBachchan sir Hats off to your contribution to Indian Cinema. Thank you for always inspiring us all! More power to you sir!”

Check out all the tweets right here:

Congratulations @SrBachchan ji on being bestowed the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It’s another feather in your long list of well-deserved accolades. Honoured to have worked with you in some amazing films.👏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2019

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 24, 2019

Big congratulations to the iconic Big B for winning the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward!! It's such a huge honour to be your fan @SrBachchan sir🙏 Hats off to your contribution to Indian Cinema🙏 Thank you for always inspiring us all! More power to you sir! pic.twitter.com/PstZJYIk1d — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 24, 2019

Congratulations to the legend @SrBachchan for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You have entertained, inspired generations with your exhilarating Performances. Wishing you more success and happiness.🙏🎬🎥 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 24, 2019

Congratulations sir @SrBachchan on being graced with the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You embody inspiration, grace, humility and all things genius. It is truly an honour to have witnessed your work and seen you shine in all your glory. 🙏👏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 25, 2019

Dear Sir @SrBachchan There are not words big enough,there is not a smile wide enough,this Season is a season of blessings,for all you’ve done THANK YOU to the emperor of IndianCinema for unveiling #firstlook of our film “SEASONS GREETINGS” a tribute to Rituparno Ghosh. @Ramkamal https://t.co/NuqSAVB1nR — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) August 31, 2019

Also, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s producer Ram Charan shared an Instagram story.

On Tuesday, the Phalke Award sent social media into a frenzy as Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahebPhalke (sic) Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him.”

On the work front, Amitabh still has a very busy schedule as he is shuffling with different projects. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan will mark his South debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will also be seen in Chehre and Jhund in quite different avatars.

