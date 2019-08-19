‘Fridge Potato’ Vicky Kaushal Shares His Cute Throwback Picture; Sunny Kaushal’s Comment Will Leave You In Splits!

Vicky Kaushal is on a spree with back to hit movies and a National award for best actor. What else one could ask for? He was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and has back-to back biggies in his kitty. Vicky is currently shooting for Sardar Udham Singh and Karan Johar’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Recently Vicky shared a childhood picture on Instagram and wrote, “Fridge potato. Circa ‘88.”

Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal, who also happens to be an actor, commented on the same picture and wrote, “Yaar matlab hadd hoti hai compliment fetch karneki.. hot toh tu hai.. ab cuteness ka bhi khata kholega kya?!?!” To this even Vicky replied back & we can’t get enough of their camaraderie.

How cute, isn’t?

Yesterday, Vicky shared a bright sunny picture to light up your feed.

Ayushmann and Vicky won National Award for their performance in the films “Andhadhun” and “Uri: The Surgical Strike“, respectively.

The “Vicky Donor” actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming Shoojit Sircar directorial “Gulabo Sitabo“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!