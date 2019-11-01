FlashbackFriday: When Jaya Bachchan Penned Down The Original Draft Of Amitabh Bachchan’s Shahenshah

Shahenshah is still one of the most incredible movies in the history of Indian cinema. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role along with Meenakshi Seshadri and Amrish Puri in prominent roles. The famous dialogue of Amitabh is still one of the most memorable one, “Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai…naam hai Shahenshah”!

The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. Well, not everyone knows but Jaya Bachchan wrote the story of Shahenshah. Yes, she is not just a great actress but an incredible writer too.

Amitabh Bahchan’s hairstyle was the talk of the town. Young men would get the same haircut as Amitabh in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!