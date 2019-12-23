Flashback2019: From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Chal Jhootha’ To Alia Bhatt’s ‘Mar Jayega Tu’, 10 HILARIOUS Bollywood Memes Of The Year

Disclaimer: Use Of Strong Language In  Memes. Laugh At Your Own Risk!

Admit it not but 2019 has been a crazy year for all of us including our very beloved Bollywood. Where films like Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh were a superhit, films like Kalank, were a major flop. But success or not, these film gave birth to some of the most hilarious memes that the internet went crazy for. So as we are gearing to wind up 2019 soon, team Koimoi wants you to do it “meme” style with #Flashback2019.

We bring you the top 10 most hilarious Bollywood meme of 2019:

#Flashback2019: From Akshay Kumar's Dialogue From Kesari To Alia Bhatt's Possessive Girlfriend Avatar In Gully Boy, 10 Films That Were Made Into Hilarious Memes
Manikarnika:

Let’s begin with the film that was surrounded by just controversies. From the director opting out of the film to Kanaga Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter rant, the film got a lot of publicity. But what gained even more popular were the memes. From her dialogue “Har Har Mahadev” to her teeth bleeding scene, every scene from the trailer was used creatively.

Kabir Singh:

One of the biggest films of 2019 also made it to the meme world. The Shahid Kapoor film might have received a lot of backlash for its story but the memes about the film totally won people’s heart. Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor’s dialogue, “Kisne Touch Kiya Usko Mad****d” was turned to memes that left us laughing out loud.

Kesari:

Akshay Kumar brought a film about bravery and touched everyone’s heart with the patriotic story. The film even did well at the box office and Akshay garnered a lot of praises for the film. Akshay’s dialogue, “Chal jhootha” was used quite creatively by the audience.

Bharat:

Salman Khan fans rejoiced to know that Salman Khan is returning with Katrina Kaif for Bharat. The film was made on a huge scale and got a lot of love from the audience as well. Katrina Kaif’s dialogues and to some very dramatic scenes played out by Salman Khan were made into memes.

Kalank:

More than the film, the mems on Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan worked well on the internet. The film failed badly as it failed to impress the critics and the audience. But Alia, Varun and Madhuri Dixit’s dialogue were hilariously used in every way possible by meme lovers. The audience were not thrilled with the film os they expressed their feelings with these hilarious memes instead.

Gully Boy:

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the film, Gully Boy became one of the hit films of 2019. The critically acclaimed film even went for Oscars this year. But ever since the trailer of Gully Boy was released, the catchy lines got everyone’s attention. People quickly started making hilarious memes out of it.

Saaho:

Saaho mems were a winner as it featured the guy who got famous for his funny video while paragliding. Starring Prabas, Sharddha Kapoor, the users made hilarious memes on how badly the film was made.

Mission Mangal:

Mission Mangal’s dialogue “The chances of this mission succeeding is 1%” was used by students, Mumbai police, people who plan ‘Goa Trips’ in the most fun way.

Super 30:

Hrithik Roshan’s film too inspired many to make memes on it. Be it Hrithik Roshan’s intense dialogue or some scenes with the students, netizens have found a joke to tell around these epic moments that will tickle your funny bone!


Sacred Games:

Well, this goes without saying that Sacred Games was one of the best series we saw this year. While we still dont know if even after ’25 din’ our city will be able to survive the massive plan but we do know that the mems made on the show will remain eternal. From Pankaj Tripathi’s slick dialogues to Nawazuddin’s sassy attitude, everything was turned into funny jokes that are worth sharing.

So these were some of our favourite memes! Do let us know which one do you think were the funniest in the comments section below.

Also, wishing all the readers A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR full of memes.

