Shayan Khan’s upcoming film, Money Back Guarantee, has already generated a lot of excitement amongst film enthusiasts across the world because it will not only bring Fawad Khan back on screen after the phenomenal success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, the highest grossing Pakistani film of all time, but also marks the acting debut of the country’s former cricket captain, Wasim Akram.

Now, a popular cricket commentator and coach, Wasim plays a significant role in the political satire starring Fawad Khan. He plays the President of a prominent bank of Pakistan, a man who appears nonchalant and is something of an intellectual, but is also fiercely competitive and determined to win the upcoming elections by any means and retain his position at the top.

“I’m sure that viewers would like seeing Wasim Akram in action in a different field as he was one of the greatest bowlers of all time and is a familiar face today on the television screen.” asserts Shayan.

Not just Wasim, even his wife, Shaniera Akram, has a sparkling cameo in the film written and directed by talented director Faisal Qureshi.

Akram’s better half, an Australian social worker based in Pakistan, plays a journalist who works with a magazine.

At the age of 21, Shaniera had started a clothing boutique, later switching to public relations and events. “She has been a part of several fashion fests, store and restaurant openings, product launches and big international events when in Australia. She brought that experience and exposure to the screen to play Bella who is only focused on getting to the truth in this dark comedy which revolves around seven people from different nationalities who plan a heist on Wasim’s bank to get back at the government for robbing them of their rights and money,” informs Shayan.

Besides Fawad and the Akrams, the film also stars Mikaal Zulfiqar, Shayan Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Ayesha Omer, Hina Dilpazeer, Kiran Malik and Mani among others. “Money Back Guarantee guarantees full value for your money,” promises the Houston-based entrepreneur turned producer.

The film releases on 21st April.

