Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who be soon seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biopic, ‘Sam Bahadur’, did her bit to spread awareness about Epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie wearing a fuzzy trench coat. She penned an informative caption about Epilepsy to raise awareness around the health condition.

Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote in the caption: “Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka.”