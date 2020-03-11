Fatima Sana Shaikh Is All Set To Have A LIT 2020, Here’s How!

Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most admired yung actresses in the Bollywood industry and has an array of movies lined up for her in 2020. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with actors like Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpaye in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari & LUDO respectively.

The actress delivered a stellar performance in Dangal following which she was seen in Thugs Of Hindostan. After working with some of the most powerful names in the industry, Fatima will be seen working with critically acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao.

The actress is leaving no stone unturned and is working hard and competing with herself when it comes to delivering promising performances.

Reportedly, having two major projects in her kitty, Fatima is ensuring to give her undivided attention to them and has also kept the audiences excited by sharing various glimpses of her various looks. The transition of the performances given by Fatima has been good and the actress is working to deliver nothing else but more.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!